Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ricky Han
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
outdoors
Nature Images
blossom
Flower Images
acanthaceae
Free images
Related collections
Collection #3: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
flower patch
54 photos
· Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora
Black
160 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers