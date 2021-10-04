Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tatiana P
@lphik
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
SONY, DSC-HX300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
check out the previous picture of the bridge construction
Related tags
grandpa
vacation
pension
walking
back
construction work
glance
contemplation
bridge construction
reasoning
cogitation
musing
warmth
calmness
summer vibes
reflection
consideration
blue sky
shirt
clothing
Free images
Related collections
The Back of Women's Heads
51 photos
· Curated by Charlie Deets
head
back
Women Images & Pictures
Hiver
42 photos
· Curated by Tania Dugas
hiver
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Characters & Typography
83 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
typography
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers