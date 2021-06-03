Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jani Godari
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dhërmi, Albania
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
dhërmi
albania
outdoors
machine
wheel
building
tire
garden
vehicle
transportation
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
housing
arbour
spoke
car wheel
alloy wheel
Backgrounds
Related collections
Pastel & Pale
221 photos
· Curated by Luisa Azevedo
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Tiny People in a Big World
230 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Wine & Vineyards
31 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth
wine
vineyard
canada