Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
accessory
accessories
bead
worship
rosary
prayer beads
human
People Images & Pictures
hair
apparel
clothing
pants
bead necklace
ornament
jewelry
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #85: Chris Brogan
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Brogan
building
urban
HD City Wallpapers
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #170: Remote Year
7 photos
· Curated by Remote Year
remote
HD Wallpapers
outdoor