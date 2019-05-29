Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
K K
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Khardung La Rd, 194101
Published
on
May 29, 2019
iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
khardung la rd
194101
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
ladakh
khardungla pass
Vintage Backgrounds
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
peak
Brown Backgrounds
plateau
soil
land
countryside
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Creative Commons images
Related collections
new blog
10 photos
· Curated by Ella Falkingham
Vintage Backgrounds
outdoor
Brown Backgrounds
Back Drop
19 photos
· Curated by Mikyl Swoboda
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Mountain
531 photos
· Curated by Kohei Ikeda
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers