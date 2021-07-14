The stream flowing through this waterfall has its source on the side of the Vanil Noir, then it flows down for about three kilometres before disappearing altogether. In 1928, it was decided to put some colour on this disappearing stream. To everyone’s surprise, eleven days later the coloured water reappeared in the Jaun waterfall ! The surprise comes from the fact that the disappearing flow and the waterfall are more than 15 km apart. Over this distance the water flows through under mountains and valleys before seeing the light of day in the village of Jaun.