Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bobby Wang
@_remoteviewer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rokuon ji, 1 Kinkakujichō, Kita Ward, Kyoto, Japan
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCA-99M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rokuon ji
1 kinkakujichō
kita ward
kyoto
japan
temple
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
architecture
building
monastery
housing
shrine
worship
HD Scenery Wallpapers
pagoda
pond
Landscape Images & Pictures
land
Free pictures
Related collections
Textures
71 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Following people
356 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human