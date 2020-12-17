Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Denise Metz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yamadera, Yamamoto, Miyagi, Japan
Published
on
December 17, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Yamadera temple. One of my favourite places. Shot in Japan.
Related tags
yamadera
miyagi
japan
yamamoto
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
noonlight
Travel Images
yamadera temple
january
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outpost
Mountain Images & Pictures
temple
HD New Year Wallpapers
HD Japanese Wallpapers
rural
breathtaking
view
Public domain images
Related collections
Switzerland
126 photos
· Curated by Bas H
switzerland
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
japan nature
19 photos
· Curated by ko uta
japan
outdoor
plant
Folio Travel
283 photos
· Curated by Folio Travel
Travel Images
building
HD City Wallpapers