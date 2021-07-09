Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nagara Oyodo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nara City, 奈良県 日本
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Spot billed duck's grooming
Related tags
nara city
奈良県 日本
Birds Images
beak
plant
duck
chinese spot-billed duck
dabbling duck
resident bird
avian
white tertials
tertial feathers
yellow tip
bill
black bill
relaxing
surface of water
pond
plant food
daytime
Free pictures
Related collections
InSHAPE
740 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building
Collection #138: Everlane
7 photos
· Curated by Everlane
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Car Images & Pictures
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos
· Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images