Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Giuseppe Argenziano
@geppi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
RICOH GR III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
camera
electronics
digital camera
strap
Free images
Related collections
Melanated Men
5,317 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
man
male
People Images & Pictures
Simplicity
200 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
Depression
194 photos
· Curated by Chelsea J
depression
mental health
mental health awareness