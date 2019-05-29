Go to Dan Meyers's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white house near trees
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Marion County, Oregon, USA
Published on ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Update: this beautiful building was destroyed in a massive wildfire in September 2020. This old school house was one of the more interesting abandoned buildings I've come across. It was in a patch of oak trees in the middle of a big field and I took this about 30 minutes before sunset. I don't really believe in the paranormal but I was half expecting to be lured into the building by the ghost of some creepy pioneer school kid... but it sure made for some pretty pictures!

Related collections

As the World Caves In
66 photos · Curated by Ally Konczal
outdoor
building
plant
Buildings and houses
20 photos · Curated by Cindy Wilson
House Images
building
architecture
Landscapes
1,686 photos · Curated by Denise Petrey
Landscape Images & Pictures
building
urban
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking