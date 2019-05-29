Update: this beautiful building was destroyed in a massive wildfire in September 2020. This old school house was one of the more interesting abandoned buildings I've come across. It was in a patch of oak trees in the middle of a big field and I took this about 30 minutes before sunset. I don't really believe in the paranormal but I was half expecting to be lured into the building by the ghost of some creepy pioneer school kid... but it sure made for some pretty pictures!