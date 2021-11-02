Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anya Smith
@frameofmind
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Leica Camera AG, LEICA M MONOCHROM (Typ 246)
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
petal
plant
Flower Images
blossom
daisies
daisy
pollen
anther
aster
asteraceae
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Earth is awesome
112 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Blue
362 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
sea
outdoor
Spring
72 photos
· Curated by Marie
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant