Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andrew Morris
@andrewmorris
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zug, Switzerland
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tree of life pendant
Related tags
zug
switzerland
pendant
HD Grey Wallpapers
wristwatch
accessories
accessory
jewelry
locket
Free images
Related collections
Savannah animals
26 photos
· Curated by Charles Lalonde
savannah
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Collection #16: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
Foggy Days
109 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor