Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arvid Høidahl
@arvidh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 5, 2020
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Spruce twig in foggy weather.
Related tags
spruce
twig
drops
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
fog
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
fir
abies
larch
pine
Free pictures
Related collections
Flat Lay Inspiration
36 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat
Neutrals
52 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Traditions
843 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures