Go to Stuart Frisby's profile
@mrfrisby
Download free
brown ceiling close-up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Looking up at the roof in the chapel at Coventry Cathedral.

Related collections

Minima
183 photos · Curated by Fehmi Saldanli
minima
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Architecture
361 photos · Curated by Phoenix Marketing
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
The sky is the limit
14 photos · Curated by Zheni Yaneva
architecture
building
urban
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking