Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Zueger
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Zürich, Switzerland
Published on
April 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
in your mind
351 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
HD Grey Wallpapers
glass
table
Collection #132: Mackey Saturday
8 photos
· Curated by Mackey Saturday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Reflection
70 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
reflection
lake
outdoor
Related tags
Light Backgrounds
flare
sunlight
zürich
switzerland
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
Public domain images