Go to Thomas AE's profile
@thomasae
Download free
groom putting ring on bride's finger
groom putting ring on bride's finger
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Man places ring on finger during the vows

Related collections

Wedding
141 photos · Curated by Noha Hoai Thu
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
plant
Couples
486 photos · Curated by Daniel Crandall
couple
human
face
love
76 photos · Curated by Dong Cheng
Love Images
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking