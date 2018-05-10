Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Thomas AE
@thomasae
Download free
Published on
May 10, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Man places ring on finger during the vows
Share
Info
Related collections
Wedding
141 photos
· Curated by Noha Hoai Thu
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
plant
Couples
486 photos
· Curated by Daniel Crandall
couple
human
face
love
76 photos
· Curated by Dong Cheng
Love Images
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
holding hands
hand
Wedding Backgrounds
ring
Flower Images
white dress
groom
bride
vow
ceremonial
man
Women Images & Pictures
kilt
bouquet
male
female
grey suit
PNG images