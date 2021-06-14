Go to TheStandingDesk's profile
@thestandingdesk
Download free
man in gray dress shirt using macbook air on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

TheStandingDesk.com

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

desk
modern interior
office
office space
office desk
standing desk
man
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
sitting
furniture
table
indoors
face
photo
photography
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Diversity in Workplace
228 photos · Curated by Marge Defensor
diversity
workplace
human
WU
8 photos · Curated by Dulcie Graham
wu
human
Women Images & Pictures
Chirotactisch
39 photos · Curated by Maria van der Schalie
chirotactisch
human
Women Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking