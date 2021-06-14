Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
TheStandingDesk
@thestandingdesk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
TheStandingDesk.com
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
desk
modern interior
office
office space
office desk
standing desk
man
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
sitting
furniture
table
indoors
face
photo
photography
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Diversity in Workplace
228 photos · Curated by Marge Defensor
diversity
workplace
human
WU
8 photos · Curated by Dulcie Graham
wu
human
Women Images & Pictures
Chirotactisch
39 photos · Curated by Maria van der Schalie
chirotactisch
human
Women Images & Pictures