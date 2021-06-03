Go to Benjamin DeYoung's profile
Available for hire
Download free
grayscale photo of wind turbines under cloudy sky
grayscale photo of wind turbines under cloudy sky
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

weather & sky
176 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking