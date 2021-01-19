Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Veronika Weinzettel
@nikabika
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 19, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
sheep
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
snout
pet
canine
german shepherd
beak
Birds Images
Wolf Images & Pictures
red wolf
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos
· Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds
Tiny Humans
58 photos
· Curated by Danae Sunderman
human
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Warm and Muted
511 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor