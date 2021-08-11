Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bakd&Raw by Karolin Baitinger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
München, Deutschland
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Stinging nettle by Bakd&Raw, Karolin Baitinger
Related tags
münchen
deutschland
plantbased
stinging nettle
healthy herbs
Health Images
brennessel
healthy lifestlye
healthy eating
plants
wild herbs
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
HD Green Wallpapers
planter
herbs
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Buildings
172 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
building
architecture
urban
Education
594 photos
· Curated by Rita Basile
education
People Images & Pictures
human
Garden
40 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Vanzino
garden
Flower Images
plant