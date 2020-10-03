Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Garrett Bear
@garrettbear
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
los angeles
ca
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
housing
Nature Images
outdoors
hotel
rural
countryside
shelter
villa
House Images
motel
monastery
architecture
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait
Collection #50: Eric E. Anderson
9 photos
· Curated by Eric Anderson
collection
plant
Website Backgrounds
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog