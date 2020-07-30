Go to Vlad Kutepov's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaves on white surface
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, DSC-HX400V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Indoor Plant

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
clean
office
room
air
indoor plant
leaves
growth
growing
leaf pattern
bright
Light Backgrounds
vibrant
fresh
breath
free
plants
HD White Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Nature
43 photos · Curated by Ana Co.
Nature Images
plant
HQ Background Images
Green leaves
120 photos · Curated by Nina Caballero
leafe
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Walls
414 photos · Curated by Phil Taylor
wall
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking