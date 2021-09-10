Go to benjamin lehman's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green fern plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A fern receives a shaft of sunlight.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Green Wallpapers
fern
leaves
dirt
cuyahoga valley
national park
rocks
cvnp
ledges
Best Stone Pictures & Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
rock
Nature Images
Summer Images & Pictures
warm
day time
soft light
sandstone
Tree Images & Pictures
roots
Free images

Related collections

Boho Chic
78 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
boho
human
Women Images & Pictures
Facade
98 photos · Curated by Lauren Blackwell
facade
HD City Wallpapers
building
Light of life
146 photos · Curated by Paula Grezia Zatti
Light Backgrounds
Fireworks Images & Pictures
night
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking