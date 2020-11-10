Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Katie Musial
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 11, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
First snow in the Miranda Pine mountain range.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
weather
Mountain Images & Pictures
miranda
ice
Christmas Images
pine
sierra
California Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
cloudy
camping
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Thanksgiving Images
madre
trail
Winter Images & Pictures
pine trees
Free pictures
Related collections
Nomad
15 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Humanity
245 photos · Curated by Jimmy Xander
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #57: Dan Cederholm
9 photos · Curated by Dan Cederholm
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images