Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
wu yi
@takeshi2
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mobile phone photographing phone
botany
huawei
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
vegetation
larch
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
Free stock photos
Related collections
Great Outdoors
443 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
Monday Mantra
30 photos
· Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Dark Portraits
834 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
People Images & Pictures