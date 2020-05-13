Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Armon Arani
@armonarani
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Victoria, BC, Canada
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fall Leaves
Related tags
victoria
bc
canada
fall color
trail
seasons
tree bokeh
focus
depth of field
Fall Images & Pictures
leaves
bokeh
fallen leaves
leaves on path
Tree Images & Pictures
fall colours
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ground
Public domain images
Related collections
Fall colours
7 photos
· Curated by Bianca Baldanza
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
Brown Backgrounds
Amanda
514 photos
· Curated by Cait Lepla
amanda
bc
canada
fall
19 photos
· Curated by Ivan
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
HD Autumn Wallpapers