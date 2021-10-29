Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mauricio Arias
@arnold35
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Iruya, Salta, Argentina
Published
19d
ago
Panasonic, DMC-FZ1000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
iruya
salta
argentina
Nature Images
monastery
housing
building
architecture
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
road
HD Scenery Wallpapers
urban
Landscape Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
countryside
Free pictures
Related collections
Water Journal
930 photos
· Curated by Water Journal
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Workflow
111 photos
· Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office