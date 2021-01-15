Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Greg Schneider
@gregdale
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
worship
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
building
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
temple
shrine
monument
sculpture
Free stock photos
Related collections
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Shopping
54 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store
The Startup Collection
139 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
work
business
office