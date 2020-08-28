Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dewang Gupta
@dewang
Download free
Share
Info
Delhi, India
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
handrail
banister
railing
delhi
india
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
architecture
Brown Backgrounds
tower
steeple
spire
Backgrounds
Related collections
Turquoise + Pink
595 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
Things On Desks.
167 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
desk
Flower Images
table
marine
136 photos
· Curated by Jenna S
marine
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers