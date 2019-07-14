Go to Ashwini Chaudhary's profile
@suicide_chewbacca
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Diskit Monastery, Leh, India
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

India
45 photos · Curated by Penelope Brackett
india
human
People Images & Pictures
people
351 photos · Curated by Konstantin M.
People Images & Pictures
portrait
human
Leh, India
58 photos · Curated by Ashwini Chaudhary
india
leh
ladakh
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking