Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Katie Smith
@katie_s
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shelbyville, TN, USA
Published
on
February 19, 2021
NIKON D90
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shelbyville
tn
usa
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
root
Tree Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
spider
arachnid
moss
Grass Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Sun Sand Soul
58 photos
· Curated by Laura van Meer
soul
sand
HQ Background Images
Sparkles
76 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
Home
88 photos
· Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink