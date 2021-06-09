Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Boudhanath, Катманду, Непал
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bodhnath Stupa with dove in summer Kathmandu Nepal
Related tags
boudhanath
катманду
непал
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
building
housing
monastery
axe
tool
HD Art Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Black & White
79 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Playing House (Interior Décor)
200 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
House Images
decor
interior
I'm just a shadow
295 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
shadow
silhouette
People Images & Pictures