Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vivian Arcidiacono
@varcidi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 26, 2020
iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
herd
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
mammal
flock
outdoors
Nature Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Lanolin
11 photos
· Curated by Johanna Genz
lanolin
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
Drenthe
27 photos
· Curated by janneke stoer
drenthe
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
Sheep / Shepherd
43 photos
· Curated by Matthew Taylor
shepherd
sheep
Animals Images & Pictures