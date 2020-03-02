Go to Stephen Leonardi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green trees under white clouds during daytime
green trees under white clouds during daytime
Switzerland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Overseen
227 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
Bloom
441 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
bloom
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking