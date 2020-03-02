Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Karan Grover
@krngrvr09
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
lighting
human
People Images & Pictures
crowd
led
spotlight
stage
concert
rock concert
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos
· Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Blue
366 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images