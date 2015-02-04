Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wil Stewart
@wilstewart3
Download free
Published on
February 4, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Leslie
41 photos
· Curated by Heather Smith
leslie
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
Morado claro
33 photos
· Curated by Jaime Castillo
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Leaf Veins
94 photos
· Curated by Kristance Harlow
leaf vein
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures