Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sarath P Raj
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A lone horse eating grass in Kerala.
Related tags
Horse Images
munnar
kerala wildlife
Horse Images
HD Mustang Wallpapers
pony
kanthalloor
marayoor
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
grassland
field
outdoors
Nature Images
colt horse
countryside
HD Grey Wallpapers
meadow
rural
farm
Free images
Related collections
Collection #135: Ryan Merkley
8 photos
· Curated by Ryan Merkley
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Tranquil
47 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant