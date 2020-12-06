Go to Simona Sergi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown dried leaf on white snow covered tree branch
brown dried leaf on white snow covered tree branch
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Foliage
199 photos · Curated by Kiley Werezak
foliage
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Home & Productivity
50 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
Foodish
237 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking