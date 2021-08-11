Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stas Chekalin
@ch_sts
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 11, 2021
--,
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
column
pillar
temple
worship
shrine
human
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #191: Kevin Rose
7 photos
· Curated by Kevin Rose
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Repeating image backdrops
90 photos
· Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
Skateboard
123 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Sports Images
skate