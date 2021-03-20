Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vivi Mimi
@vera_melega
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Grafing
355 photos
· Curated by Mel Hammer
grafing
Flower Images
plant
Florals and Fruits for Inspiration
123 photos
· Curated by Lynne Furrer
Fruits Images & Pictures
inspiration
HD Floral Wallpapers
Wallpaper
94 photos
· Curated by Fabiola Porchet
HD Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Related tags
pottery
porcelain
HD Art Wallpapers
plant
vase
jar
HD Grey Wallpapers
flower arrangement
Flower Images
ornament
blossom
ikebana
potted plant
pot
planter
dried flowers
dried flower
dried herbs
heroine
herb
PNG images