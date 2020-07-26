Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
green leaf plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Nature
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Leaf structure
191 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
structure
Leaf Backgrounds
vein
Free Germany pictures
1,083 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,323 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking