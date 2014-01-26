Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Paul E. Harrer
@pauleharrer
Download free
Langbathsee, Austria
Published on
January 26, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
View from the Langbathsee mountain lake
Share
Info
Related collections
Mountains
79 photos
· Curated by Neil Nagy
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Plakat
78 photos
· Curated by Steffan Lund
plakat
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Mountains
147 photos
· Curated by Peter Stevenson
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Related tags
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
alps
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
langbathsee
austria
peak
lake
glacier
ice
ridge
HD Grey Wallpapers
mountain range
Landscape Images & Pictures
blue sky
HD Forest Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
snow peak
Free images