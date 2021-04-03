Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
shay cohen
@shaycon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 3, 2021
Xiaomi, MI 8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
rural
building
countryside
shelter
field
grassland
plant
vegetation
hut
housing
shack
farm
meadow
blossom
Flower Images
Free images
Related collections
Diverse Perspectives
202 photos · Curated by Samantha Sophia
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
Glorious Food
237 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant
Houseplant heaven
632 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant