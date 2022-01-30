Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Markus Spiske
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Paradiestal, Stadelhofen, Deutschland
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Winter fir tree branch
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
paradiestal
stadelhofen
deutschland
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
branch
plant
conifer
abies
spruce
pine
larch
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
yew
Free stock photos
Related collections
Baby it's cold outside
156 photos · Curated by Jessica Majlund
cold
Holiday Backgrounds
Christmas Images
Points and Triangles
211 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
Collection #41: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
People Images & Pictures
building
morning