Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Stenger
@chrisstenger
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hippopotamus showing territorial behaviour
Related tags
moremi game reserve
botswana
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
hippo
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tourism Pictures
Nature Images
no-one
nobody
view
africa
botswana
mammal
hippopotamus amphibius
nature photography
no people
outdoors
territorial
territorium
Free images
Related collections
Animals
47 photos
· Curated by Grace Riegner
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
animals
957 photos
· Curated by bethany milam
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Mouse Pictures & Images
Nature
4,212 photos
· Curated by Phil Rigovanov
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers