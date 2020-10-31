Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jon Moore
@thejmoore
Download free
Share
Info
Broad Ripple, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Published on
October 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Wood
4 photos
· Curated by Brian Caicco
HD Wood Wallpapers
pallet
building
logistics stuffs
13 photos
· Curated by emily ritchie
logistic
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Warehouse
41 photos
· Curated by Nigel Surry
warehouse
logistic
building