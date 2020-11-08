Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Helvellyn, Keswick, UK
Published
on
November 8, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hole in the Wall
Related tags
helvellyn
keswick
uk
lake district
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
plateau
HD Scenery Wallpapers
slope
Landscape Images & Pictures
countryside
land
housing
building
grassland
field
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Hot Air Balloons
59 photos
· Curated by Ethan Hunter
hot air balloon
Balloon Images
ball
Collection #89: Lewis Howes
7 photos
· Curated by Lewis Howes
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Zen Desktop
23 photos
· Curated by Brian Lovin
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images