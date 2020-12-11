Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zachary Kadolph
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
land
outdoors
rainforest
Nature Images
Jungle Backgrounds
bush
cushion
pillow
fern
home decor
Leaf Backgrounds
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
Free images
Related collections
Earth and Nature
131 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Space
49 photos
· Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
calm wallpapers
423 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
calm
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images