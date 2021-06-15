Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amee Fairbank-Brown
@ameefairbankbrown
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A White-collared Dove looking thoughtful
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Birds Images
white collared dove
bird eye
wildlife photography
bird photography
wildlife
Nature Images
Birds Images
beak
feathers
Animals Images & Pictures
pigeon
dove
Free images
Related collections
Light
416 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Fashion Startups
83 photos · Curated by Niamh O'Dea
fashion
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos · Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images